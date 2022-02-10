Texas man who sold drugs with child in home pleads guilty, authorities say

A 30-year-old Texas man has pleaded guilty to drug trafficking-related crime in a home with an 8-year-old child.

Alec Michael Garcia of Corpus Christi was arrested in August of 2021after authorities executed a search warrant at a residence, according to U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery. Officers that conducted the search also observed an 8-year-old boy at the residence.

"During the search, they found over 50 grams of meth; nearly two kilograms of pills containing fentanyl, alprazolam and meth; LSD; approximately two kilograms of marijuana as well as numerous THC products, 9 firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, body armor, and U.S. currency," said the release.

Garcia pleaded guilty to conspiring to possess with intent to distribute meth and carrying a firearm, said Lowery on Wednesday.

"Garcia faces a minimum of 10 years in federal prison up to a maximum of life as well as a $10 million fine," said the U.S. attorney. "For the firearms conviction, he will receive an additional five years that must be served consecutively to any other prison term imposed."