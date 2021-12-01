Texas man sentenced for child molestation while he worked as a nanny

A Texas man has been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the molestation of two children while he worked as a nanny.

Lee Smith III, 32, of Houston spent more than a year molesting the two 9-year-old boys in his care while he worked as a nanny for a single mother, according to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg.

The boys told their mother about what happened to them after Smith stopped working for the family, said Ogg. Their mother then went to authorities, and the case was investigated by Houston Police.

“The law against the continuous sexual abuse of a child in Texas ensures this predator will spend every single day of his 30-year-sentence in prison,” Ogg said. “He will never be eligible for parole.”

Smith, who also used the alias name of Justin, was charged in 2019 and pleaded guilty on Tuesday agreed to the sentence.

"Now the victims don’t have to testify, or go through any trial, and he will be in his sixties by the time he gets out,” said Assistant District Attorney Lara Hogue of the Sex Crimes Division.