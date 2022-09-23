Texas man sentenced 30 years for child pornography production

SAN ANTONIO — A Texas man was sentenced to 30 years without parole for producing child pornography, court officials said.

Bobby Dominguez of San Antonio allegedly posted images of a 6-year-old child performing sexual acts online, according to a release by Project Safe Childhood.

The 35-year-old was arrested by federal officials in December 2018 and has remained in federal custody since, authorities said.

Dominguez pleaded guilty to one charge of child pornography. Officials said the case was investigated by the FBI with Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide program created to stop sexual abuse and exploitation of children.

"The FBI is committed to protecting children from sexual abuse and exploitation,” said FBI Special Agent in Charge Oliver E. Rich Jr. “This is a horrific crime and we will do everything in our power to hold perpetrators accountable for these heinous acts."

The 30 years sentence given to Dominguez was the maximum sentence, officials said.

It was not immediately known the relationship Dominguez had with the child.

"I am thankful this predator is behind bars and the healing process can begin for this child,” said Ashley C. Hoff, U.S. attorney.