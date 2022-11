GROESBECK, Texas — Texas DPS has dedicated a new highway sign in Memorium of Trooper Chad Walker.

The ceremony was held at the Groesbeck Civic Center in Groesbeck.

Walker had joined DPS in 2015, officials said.

On March 31, 2021, DPS said he succumbed to his injuries after getting shot in the field while stopping to assist a driver in Limestone County.

Walker had been stationed in Groesbeck at the time of his death, according to Texas DPS.

He is survived by his wife and four children.