One year ago today: Community remembers death of Trooper Chad Walker

LIMESTONE COUNTY, TX — One year ago today Trooper Chad Walker passed away after being shot 5 days earlier during a traffic stop.

His death has prompted reform efforts within Texas public safety departments and it serves as a reminder of how dangerous the job can be.

March 31 of 2021 is a date the community will never forget.

Sergeant Ryan Howard recalled the events of that day like it just happened. The suspect. DeAurther Pinson Jr. fled the scene. He took his own the life the following day.

Following Trooper Walker's death, an outpouring of support across the country. A runner from Florida dedicated his mile run to Trooper Walker's service.

In Central Texas, candlelight vigils kept his memory close to heart and remembered the impact he made. An initiative was sparked to protect those like Trooper Walker.

In June, the Walker Strong Initiative took root. It focused on raising money to purchase bulletproof windshields for Limestone County officers.

Now months later, the Walker Strong initiative has gained more traction. The group raids more than $140,000. Some law enforcement agencies already received a check.