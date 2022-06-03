Texas company receives threat of gun violence: Police

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin police reported Friday a threat of violence was made to Vitesco Technologies, located at 3740 North Austin Street.

Police say they received a call regarding a written threat on a facilities wall saying "gonna shoot this warehouse on June 4, 2022."

During their investigation, authorities suspected Vitesco Technologies employee Angel Ivan Barraza, 20, of writing the threat, something he eventually admitted.

Because of said threat, Vitesco Technologies found serious bodily injury to be imminent towards their staff, and thus an arrest warrant was obtained against Barraza for one count of terroristic threat.

Judge Darrell Hunter set bond for Barraza at $10,000.

Barraza was taken into custody Thursday by Seguin police and taken to the Guadalupe County Jail.

Vitesco Technologies has incorporated additional security measures to ensure the safety of their staff, authorities said.

Officials say threats that create public fear of imminent serious bodily injury are a grave matter and will be investigated thoroughly by police.

The Seguin Police Department urges community members to report any suspicious activity, alarming social media posts, or unsettling comments to (830)-379-2123.