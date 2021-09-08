Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Texas AG to school districts with mask mandates: 'Rescind now or see you in court!'

items.[0].image.alt
Tony Gutierrez/AP
FILE - In this June 22, 2017, file photo, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas. Paxton has raised more than $500,000 to pay for private attorneys who are defending him on criminal securities fraud charges. Financial statements released Wednesday, July 5, 2017, show that the Republican last year received donations for his legal bills not just from Texas but from individuals and groups in Arizona, Arkansas and Virginia. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez, File)
Texas AG Ken Paxton
Posted at 11:56 AM, Sep 08, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-08 13:09:43-04

WACO, Texas — Five Waco area school districts face potential lawsuits from the state if they don't rescind their mask mandates.

Connally, La Vega, McGregor, Midway and Waco school districts all require students to wear a mask.

“Masks have repeatedly been shown to reduce the spread of the virus, and increasing the number of people wearing masks will make our schools a safer place in the midst of this pandemic," said Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD superintendent in late August. "Waco ISD has to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a Facebook post that school districts that don't rescind their mask mandates would be met with lawsuits.

"Rescind now or see you in court!" Paxton said.

According to Paxton, Calvert ISD in the Brazos Valley rescinded its mask mandate.

As of Wednesday, 90 other school districts in Texas also face lawsuits over ask mandates. The full list can be found on the Attorney General's website.

25 News reached out to the five Waco area school districts to confirm if they will continue with their current mask mandates.

A Connally ISD official said the district is working with its attorney to determine how it will proceed.

25 News is waiting on replies from the other districts.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
2021 Red Zone Sponsors

Sponsored by

6:01 AM, Feb 06, 2019