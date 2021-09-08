Texas AG to school districts with mask mandates: 'Rescind now or see you in court!'

WACO, Texas — Five Waco area school districts face potential lawsuits from the state if they don't rescind their mask mandates.

Connally, La Vega, McGregor, Midway and Waco school districts all require students to wear a mask.

“Masks have repeatedly been shown to reduce the spread of the virus, and increasing the number of people wearing masks will make our schools a safer place in the midst of this pandemic," said Dr. Susan Kincannon, Waco ISD superintendent in late August. "Waco ISD has to do our part to stop the spread of COVID-19 in our community.”

Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton announced in a Facebook post that school districts that don't rescind their mask mandates would be met with lawsuits.

"Rescind now or see you in court!" Paxton said.

According to Paxton, Calvert ISD in the Brazos Valley rescinded its mask mandate.

As of Wednesday, 90 other school districts in Texas also face lawsuits over ask mandates. The full list can be found on the Attorney General's website.

25 News reached out to the five Waco area school districts to confirm if they will continue with their current mask mandates.

A Connally ISD official said the district is working with its attorney to determine how it will proceed.

25 News is waiting on replies from the other districts.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KXXV ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST CENTRAL TEXAS STORIES!

