Suspect involved in death of Texas teen apprehended

SEGUIN, Texas — Seguin police said a suspect who is accused of killing a teenage girl, shooting an 18-year-old man has been arrested.

Draven Rene Reyes, 20, was apprehended in San Antonio around 11 a.m. Tuesday. Police said Reyes was discovered on the east side of the city, said police.

Police stated Reyes has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and murder.and had an active arrest warrant.

He has since been returned to the Seguin area and transported to the Guadalupe County Jail.

His bond is currently set at $2 million.

Police said he was at large for eight days.

Reyes is accused of killing Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith, 18, and injuring an unidentified male at Park West on the 600 block of North Vaughan Avenue.

Investigations revealed suspected accomplices Sahra Vega, 21, and Christanio Soto, 21, were involved with the incident and have been charged with similar charges as Reyes and have since been apprehended.

Police said they are expecting more arrests and urge those with information to contact the department at (830)-379-2123. Callers can also report anonymously to the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers at (877)-403-TIPS (8477).