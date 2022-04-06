Police searching for suspect after 2 Texas teenagers shot, 1 dead

SEGUIN, Texas — The Seguin Police Department is asking the public for help in locating Draven Rene Reyes, 20, who is at large and considered to be armed and dangerous.

Reyes, a native of Seguin, has been charged with aggravated assault and murder after a shooting that occurred at a park in the 600 block of North Vaughan Avenue according to police.

Police said Reyes was accompanied by two other individuals whose names were not disclosed. Additionally, police said Reyes fired multiple rounds when he and his accomplices drove by the park.

Maekalyn Ann Marie Smith of Seguin, 18, and another 18-year-old unidentified male were both struck. Police say the pair were sitting near the park's basketball court.

Smith died from her injuries; the 18-year-old male suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

Police said their investigation is ongoing and urges those who may have Reyes' location to contact the Seguin Police Department at 911 or at (830)-379-2123.

The Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers can also be contacted at (877)-403-TIPS (8477) and are also offering a reward of up to $5,000 for any information that leads to Reyes' arrest.