State Fair of Texas announces the official return of pre-fair horse shows

DALLAS, TX — On April 16, the State Fair of Texas announced the return of their pre-Fair horse shows.

Beginning on Aug 6, these shows will take place each weekend prior to the fair in the air-conditioned Fair Park Coliseum.

Interested equine exhibitors can now sign up to be the first to know when entries open online by clicking here.

The planned pre-Fair horse shows include:

Team Roping (August 6 – 8, 2021)*

RSNC Ranch Sorting (August 13 – 15, 2021)*

NRHA Reining (August 20 – 22, 2021)*

Barrel Racing (August 27 – 28, 2021)*

Arabian Show (September 3 – 4, 2021)*

Donkey and Mule Show (September 11 – 12, 2021)*

* indicates planned dates that are subject to change, depending on several variables relating to COVID-19. For the most up-to-date information, visit here.

According to their official website, COVID-19 safety precautions such as face masks and social distancing will be required. Alongside this, they will reportedly offer additional hand sanitizing stations to adhere to local, state, and federal government and health agencies’ guidelines.

Equine exhibitors can expect the entry process to open by mid-summer.

The 2021 State Fair of Texas will reportedly run from Friday, September 24, 2021, through Sunday, October 17, 2021.

