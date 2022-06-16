San Antonio debuting first 'alcohol-to-go' airport in Texas, June 26

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Well, if you already feel nauseated running to your gate, the City of San Antonio wants to help.

Starting June 26, travelers at the San Antonio International Airport will no longer have to chug their margaritas before boarding, news outlets reported.

Rather, they will be allowed to carry their alcoholic drinks to the public terminal areas, an action that was completely prohibited beforehand.

This move comes after a new ordinance made Thursday by the San Antonio City Council.

During discussions, it was determined the move follows House Bill 1024, more commonly known as the "alcohol-to-go bill."

The bill was officially made into law last May.

Meanwhile, as flyers pack on the hard seltzers, the city is packing on about $2 billion in funding for the airport.

City officials hope the investment will help promote tourism as Bexar County continues to see economic growth, especially in its housing market.