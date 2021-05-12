Watch
Alcohol-to-go now permanent in Texas after Gov. Abbott signs bill into law

Posted at 12:17 PM, May 12, 2021
It's official! Texans are permanently allowed to order alcohol-to-go from their favorite restaurants.

At the beginning of the pandemic, Gov. Greg Abbott waived restrictions so restaurants could make money through to-go drinks.

As restaurants began to reopen, a bill was introduced to keep the practice.

That bill was passed by both the Texas House and Texas Senate.

On May 12, Gov. Abbott signed the bill into law, making alcohol-to-go permanent.

