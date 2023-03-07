Peppa Pig Theme Park set to open in North Texas in 2023: Report

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas — Well, it looks like Universal Studios might be facing a little competition in Texas.

As first published by WFAA, a new Peppa Pig Theme Park is anticipated to open later this year in North Richland Hills.

The park is to be constructed next to the NRH2O Family Water Park, according to a news release by Merlin Entertainments, a parent company of the park.

This will be the second Peppa Pig Park in North America, the original being in Florida.

The new park is said to feature "rides, interactive attractions, themed playscapes, and shows," according to Merlin's news release.

Among its multiple attractions, the theme park will also include a boat ride, indoor cinema, and a kids' roller coaster.

Meanwhile, earlier this year Universal Studios announced plans for a new "kids" park in Frisco.