New 'kids-themed' Universal Studios park to open in North Texas

FRISCO, Texas — A new Universal Studios theme park is set to begin construction soon in Texas.

According to a press release, the new kids-themed park set to open in Frisco will be about "one-fourth the size of Universal's main theme parks."

A size park officials said will be "scale appropriate for the young family audience."

This new kids-themed park will include both immersive experiences and rides involving Universal movies - alongside a brand-new onsite hotel.

The future Texas theme park will sit on 97 acres near the Dallas North Tollway and Panther Creek Parkway, officials said.

An official opening date has yet to be released.

At this time, the project is still pending certain approvals to be able to move forward.

However, Frisco Mayor Jeff Cheney has since publically shown his support, calling the concept a "great partnership."