O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19, reports 'mild' symptoms

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his campaign office.

"In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings," O’Rourke said in a statement.

"I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today,

"I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines."

Meanwhile, a recent poll shows the Texas democrat nearly tied with Abbott.

Texas will vote on its next governor on Nov. 8.