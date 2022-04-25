Watch
O’Rourke tests positive for COVID-19, reports 'mild' symptoms

Richard W. Rodriguez/AP
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke endorses Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden at a campaign rally, March 2, 2020 in Dallas. O’Rourke is running for governor of Texas. The former El Paso congressman announced his decision Monday. It kicks off O’Rourke’s third run for office in as many election cycles after a narrow loss for U.S. Senate in 2018 and a short-lived presidential run in 2020.(AP Photo/Richard W. Rodriguez, File)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Apr 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-25 13:48:47-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke has tested positive for COVID-19, according to his campaign office.

"In addition to being fully vaccinated and boosted, I regularly test for COVID-19 while traveling the state for town hall meetings," O’Rourke said in a statement.

"I tested negative yesterday morning before testing positive today,

"I have mild symptoms and will be following public health guidelines."

Meanwhile, a recent poll shows the Texas democrat nearly tied with Abbott.

Texas will vote on its next governor on Nov. 8.

