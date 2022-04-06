Watch
In-Depth: Beto O'Rourke nearly tied with Abbott in latest Texas governor race poll

Posted at 9:48 PM, Apr 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-05 23:10:02-04

WACO, Texas — A new statewide poll shows how Texans are almost split on their decision for Texas governor.

Beto O'Rourke is two points behind Gov. Greg Abbott, with 40 percent for O'Rourke and 42 percent for Abbott.

The Texas Lyceum Poll released asked 926 registered voters whom they would support if the gubernatorial election were held. 18 percent said they haven't decided.

The two candidates have battled it out. Gov. Abbott has made several controversial LGBTQ policies.

Greg Abbott
FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaks during a news conference in San Antonio. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

Civil rights groups, a clinical psychologist, and the family of a Texas child protection worker sued Gov. Greg Abbott and the state.

Kelcy Warren, A Dallas pipeline tycoon and top donor of Gov. Greg Abbott, is suing O’Rourke. The Democrat challenger has been vocal about the windfall profits that Warren’s company made after the 2021 winter storm — and his $1 million donations to Abbott afterward.

A University of Texas/Texas Politics Project poll from February shows Abbott leading O'Rourke by 10 percent but independents favor Abbott over O'Rourke nearly 2 to 1.

