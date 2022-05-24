Officials: 17-year-old student responsible for gun being discharged at Mexia High charged

Mexia police have identified a 17-year-old student who was charged after a gun was fired inside Mexia High School last week.

Police said around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, a loud bang was reported at the high school. This was later confirmed to be a gunshot, according to police. The campus was put on lockdown as officers responded to the high school.

"No injuries were sustained by anyone as a result of the weapon being discharged," said police. "A handgun was located and recovered by responding officers and a suspect was identified."

Mexia police detained Jayden Phillips that afternoon, according to police; he was arrested and is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, a second-degree felony.

He is also charged with two third-degree felonies; carrying a prohibited weapon, and deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time," said police.