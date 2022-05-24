Watch
HometownTexas

Actions

Officials: 17-year-old student responsible for gun being discharged at Mexia High charged

Posted at 9:58 PM, May 23, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-23 23:08:28-04

Mexia police have identified a 17-year-old student who was charged after a gun was fired inside Mexia High School last week.

Police said around 11:20 a.m. on Tuesday, May 17, a loud bang was reported at the high school. This was later confirmed to be a gunshot, according to police. The campus was put on lockdown as officers responded to the high school.

"No injuries were sustained by anyone as a result of the weapon being discharged," said police. "A handgun was located and recovered by responding officers and a suspect was identified."

Mexia police detained Jayden Phillips that afternoon, according to police; he was arrested and is charged with tampering/fabricating physical evidence with intent to impair an investigation, a second-degree felony.

He is also charged with two third-degree felonies; carrying a prohibited weapon, and deadly conduct/discharge of a firearm.

"This is an ongoing investigation and no further details are available at this time," said police.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019