North Texas man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of child, fugitive arrested

Two of Texas' most wanted, a fugitive and a sex offender, are back in custody following their arrests.

Dps said 34-year-old Bobby Joe Flores Jr. was arrested on Jan. 16 in Los Angeles. Flores has been wanted since October of 2019 by the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office for the continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

"In 2008, Flores was convicted of child molesting/intercourse involving a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years in the Indiana Department of Correction," said DPS.

DPS said Marcus Jarmine Wallace, wanted for aggravated and online promotion of prostitution, was arrested in the parking lot of a shopping center in McAllen on Tuesday, Jan. 18.

"Wallace, who is affiliated with the Crips gang, was added to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List on Jan. 18, the same day he was arrested," said DPS.

