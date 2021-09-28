North Texas man wanted for continuous sexual abuse of child, 1-year-old girl

The Texas Department of Public Safety has added a North Texas man to the state's "10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List" for the continuous sexual abuse of a young child, and failure to comply with sex offender registration.

34-year-old Bobby Joe Flores, Jr. of Duncanville has been wanted since October 2019, after the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant for the persistent sexual abuse.

In 2008, Flores was convicted of child molesting/intercourse with a 1-year-old girl in Indiana and was sentenced to two years. He then failed to register as a sex offender in Indiana and was sentenced to 18 months in prison, his previous sentence was also increased to six years.

Flores then moved to Texas in 2014, his parole was transferred, and began registering as a sex offender in Duncanville.

In January of 2020, Duncanville police issued another warrant for failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements.

Texas DPS is offering a $5,000 cash reward for information leading to Flores' arrest. He is described as 5 feet 5 inches in height with tattoos on his neck, chest, abdomen, both arms and left wrist, and scars on his left arm and wrist.

"So far this year, DPS and other agencies have arrested 20 people from the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists, including eight gang members and nine sex offenders," said Texas DPS. "In addition, $38,500 in rewards has been paid for tips that yielded arrests."