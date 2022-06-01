'No more committees': Texas teachers slam Abbott's response to Uvalde

AUSTIN, Texas — The Texas State Teachers Association (TSTA) has condemned Gov. Greg Abbott's response to the Uvalde school shooting - calling it "weak."

"We don't need more committees on school safety," TSTA President Ovidia Molina said in a statement.

"Nineteen children and two teachers were killed by an assailant with an assault rifle at an elementary school in Uvalde, and Gov. Abbott’s response is to appoint more committees to study school safety,

"That’s very weak," Molina said.

Molina added that both the victims' families and Texans "deserve" more.

Adding that both the Texas governor and legislators "refuse" to address any "real issues" and enact "reasonable" gun laws.

"The 18-year-old shooter in Uvalde legally purchased the assault rifle, and that should not have been allowed to happen," Molina said.

Molina then noted recent open carry laws that allow most adults to carry handguns without any state licensing or safety training.

"Guns kill people, including school children and educators, and there are too many guns out there in possession of dangerous people," Molina said.

"It doesn’t take more committees to figure that out."

Meanwhile, the community of Uvalde remains divided on its road ahead - with some residents calling for the police chief to resign.

Statewide, gubernatorial candidates like Beto O'Rourke believe this may shift more voters towards gun reform.

