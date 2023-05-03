National Fallen Firefighters Foundation to honor 10 Texas firefighters at annual event in Maryland

All over the country, firefighters put their lives on the line every day. Sadly, some of them pay the ultimate sacrifice.

This weekend the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation is set to honor those heroes.

It is the 42nd annual National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Weekend, and they are honoring 144 firefighters who died in recent years.

The annual event takes place at the National Emergency Training Center in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

Each firefighter will be given a permanent place at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Park located on the grounds.

”Each of the 144 firefighters that are being honored this year, will be added to a bronze plaque that will be mounted on a stone monument that encircles the Fallen Firefighters Memorial,” said Chief Ron Siarnicki, Executive Director of National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.

Out of the nearly 150 firefighters being honored, 10 are from Texas.

Including 30-year-old Jose Negrete of the Copperas Cove fire department who died in 2020, and whose Chief has a parting message.

”We miss you, Jose. It’s very unfortunate that you departed, and we’ll take it from here,” said Chief Gary Young, Copperas Cove Fire Department.

The Copperas Cove Fire Marshal will be joining together to honor Negrete in Maryland for the ceremonies and events.

Events are happening Saturday and Sunday and open to the public, but for anyone who can’t make it to Maryland and would still like to tune in, there are helpful links below.

- National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Website

- National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Youtube Channel

- National Fallen Firefighters Foundation Facebook