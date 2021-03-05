Metallica donates $75,000 to help Texas food banks after Arctic storm

TEXAS — On March 4, Metallica's non-profit organization, 'All Within My Hands' announced their plans to donate $75,000 for Texan food banks impacted by the recent Arctic storm.

The organization tweeting in part, 'Texans running low on food are finding empty grocery store shelves. Food pantries are running out of supplies. #AWMH has donated $75k to @FeedingAmerica for Texas food banks.'

Launched in Feb of 2017, the 'All Within My Hands' foundation launched to help raise funds to assist and enrich the lives of people; a sentiment, to the support the band says they have received from their fans across the county throughout their careers.

Feeding America will utilize this money to help Texas counties most impacted by the historic weather event.

To donate to a local foodbank via Feeding America, click here!