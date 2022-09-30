McGregor ISD, community providing support and honoring 5 victims of shooting

On Friday, Texas DPS identified the five victims and suspect involved in Thursday's shooting in McGregor.

The victims include a family of three; 38-year-old Monica Delgado, 15-year-old Miguel Avila, 14-year-old Natalie Avila; and their neighbors 47-year-old Lori Aviles along with her daughter 20-year-old and Natalie Aviles.

To provide community support McGregor ISD students will be honoring the five victims of Thursday's shooting with a helmet decal at Friday's football game.

"Our band, drill team, and cheerleaders will wear armbands in honor of those lost," said Superintendent James Lenamon. "There will be recognition of the tragedy in pre-game remarks."

The school district's booster club will additionally be designating all concession stand profits to the families of the victims.

"There is a prayer vigil and a balloon release scheduled for 9:30 in the morning behind our primary and elementary schools," said Lenamon.

The city's local bank, TFNB, has also established accounts for love offerings to benefit the families, said the superintendent.