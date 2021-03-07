'Mask use at our stores will remain': H-E-B expects shoppers to continue wearing masks in stores

H-E-B announced their store protocol on masks has not changed following Governor Abbott's decision to end COVID-19 restrictions statewide.

H-E-B originally stated that it planned to continue requiring face coverings for its employees and vendors and would only "strongly encourage" customers to wear a mask by role modeling, using in-store messaging, and signs at the front doors.

In an updated news release, H-E-B said "while statewide policy has changed, our store protocol has not. Mask use at our stores will remain. Our signs requiring mask use will remain posted at entrances and we will continue to make announcements in store."

H-E-B said Friday that they will continue to expect shoppers to wear masks while in their stores.

Additionally, the grocer will still require all our Partners and vendors to wear masks while at work.

"H-E-B has always been a strong proponent and advocate of mask use even before mandates and orders were passed," the statement said.

"The CDC, state and local health officials strongly advise the use of masks or facial coverings in public spaces as a proven way to prevent the spread of Covid-19. To help keep Texans healthy, we’ve had several safety protocols in place since the early days of the pandemic, and until all Texans including our Partners have access to the Covid-19 vaccine, we will continue these efforts."

"Throughout the pandemic, we are thankful that we’ve seen strong compliance with mask wearing at our stores. But we need the help of all Texans to ensure compliance continues. For those customers without masks we will give them one."

"The ending of mask ordinances puts real pressure on retailers to enforce an emotional topic for many. We ask for kindness and understanding from our customers in our expectation of them to wear masks in our stores. Also, we understand some customers cannot wear a mask due to medical exceptions. We request all customers adhere to the Covid-19 protocols we have in place while shopping."

"As Texans helping Texans, let’s continue to protect each other while in our stores. Let’s keep wearing masks, to protect yourself, our fellow Texans, and our dedicated Partners who are committed to helping our communities throughout this pandemic and every other crisis this state may face."

Texas' statewide mask order ends on March 10.

