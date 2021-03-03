H-E-B will ‘strongly encourage’ masks for customers, require them for employees

H-E-B will "strongly encourage" masks for customers and continue to require them for employees following Governor Abbott's decision to lift the statewide mask mandate.

Governor Abbott's order to end the statewide mask mandate goes into effect Wednesday, March 10.

"To protect our Partners and our communities, H-E-B strongly encourages the use of masks and requires it for all Partners and vendors," H-E-B said in a statement to 25 News.

"While we will not deny entrance into the store, we will actively ask customers to wear their masks. H-E-B strongly encourages customers by role modeling, using in-store messaging, and signs at the front doors."

"Although Governor Abbott has lifted the mandatory statewide mask order, the H-E-B Medical Team advises that masks should be worn in public spaces at least until May based on the rate our population is vaccinated. H-E-B continues to strongly believe in the use of masks and requires it for all Partners and vendors. As an essential service provider during the pandemic, H-E-B is focused on the health and safety of our Partners and communities."

On Tuesday, the governor announced the end of the statewide mask mandate and lifted orders limiting business occupancy levels that were issued during the pandemic.