March for Our Lives rallies at Texas capital with Uvalde, Santa Fe survivors

AUSTIN, Texas — 'March For Our Lives' is rallying at the capital in Austin with parents from Uvalde, as well as survivors from Santa Fe, and youth activists from across Texas and the country to demand that Governor Abbott moves immediately to call a special session and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15.

A previous rally was held in June in Washington D.C. with the first ever rally being held in Parkland, Florida, when Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on St. Valentine's Day, 2018.

