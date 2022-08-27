Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

March for Our Lives rallies at Texas capital with Uvalde, Santa Fe survivors

IMG_2917.jpg
KXXV
March for Our Lives
IMG_2917.jpg
Posted at 12:35 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 13:35:39-04

AUSTIN, Texas — 'March For Our Lives' is rallying at the capital in Austin with parents from Uvalde, as well as survivors from Santa Fe, and youth activists from across Texas and the country to demand that Governor Abbott moves immediately to call a special session and raise the minimum age to purchase an AR-15.

IMG_2915.jpg
March for Our Lives

A previous rally was held in June in Washington D.C. with the first ever rally being held in Parkland, Florida, when Nikolas Cruz shot and killed 17 people at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School on St. Valentine's Day, 2018.

IMG_2916.jpg
March for Our Lives

Watch 25 News tonight at 6 p.m. for the full story.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019