Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick lists banning children from drag shows as 'top priority' bill

Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick has announced his top 30 priorities for the 2023 Legislative Session.

In a released statement, Patrick said he ultimately plans to pass "over 600 bills."

Among his priorities, the GOP leader noted that several have already been included in the state budget, such as Operation Lone Star.

During the 2022 session, the state legislature allocated a record $3 billion toward border security, including funding for Abbott’s new border mission.

Consequently, state lawmakers would later have to transfer an additional $1 billion to keep the border mission in operation.

In the fall of 2021, about 10,000 service members were deployed in an effort to slow the crossing of migrants.

Shortly after, troops began complaining about poor living conditions, a lack of pay and no sense of mission.

Five suspected suicides have since been reported.

It's also reported this budget was often taken from underfunded state agencies like the Texas Juvenile Justice Department - which is currently facing a staffing crisis.

"Texas should not have to use our tax dollars to do the Federal Government’s job," Patrick said.

"But it is vitally important that we maintain our law enforcement and National Guard presence. If we do not, the border crisis will get much worse.”

Meanwhile, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton is set to pay $3.3 million using taxpayer money to settle with former aides who reported him to the FBI for corruption.

As Texas faces a record $22.7 billion non-reserved budget surplus, many top legislative leaders are still fighting to have their priorities fit the bill.

Below are Patrick's top 30 priority bills:

Senate Bill 1 – State Budget

Senate Bill 2 – Restoring Voter Fraud to a Felony

Senate Bill 3 – Increasing the Homestead Exemption to $70,000

Senate Bill 4 – Adding Additional Property Tax Relief

Senate Bill 5 – Increasing the Business Personal Property Tax Exemption

Senate Bill 6 – Adding New Natural Gas Plants

Senate Bill 7 – Continuing to Improve the Texas Grid

Senate Bill 8 – Empowering Parental Rights – Including School Choice

Senate Bill 9 – Empowering Teacher Rights – Teacher Pay Raise

Senate Bill 10 – Adding 13 th Checks for Retired Teachers

Checks for Retired Teachers Senate Bill 11 – Keeping Our Schools Safe and Secure

Senate Bill 12 – Banning Children’s Exposure to Drag Shows

Senate Bill 13 – Protecting Children from Obscene Books in Libraries

Senate Bill 14 – Ending Child Gender Modification

Senate Bill 15 – Protecting Women’s College Sports

Senate Bill 16 – Banning Critical Race Theory (CRT) in Higher Education

Senate Bill 17 – Banning Discriminatory “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion” (DEI) Policies in Higher Education

Senate Bill 18 – Eliminating Tenure at General Academic Institutions

Senate Bill 19 – Creating A New Higher Education Endowment Fund

Senate Bill 20 – Removing District Attorneys Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law

Senate Bill 21 – Removing Judges Who Refuse to Follow Texas Law

Senate Bill 22 – Assisting Rural Law Enforcement Funding – Increasing Pay and Needed Equipment

Senate Bill 23 – Creating A Mandatory 10-Year Prison Sentence for Criminals Committing Gun Crime

Senate Bill 24 – Expanding Alternatives to Abortion

Senate Bill 25 – Creating New Scholarships for Registered Nurses

Senate Bill 26 – Expanding Mental Health Care Beds Across Texas – Focus on Rural Counties

Expanding Mental Health Care Beds Across Texas – Focus on Rural Counties Senate Bill 27 – Creating A New Business Specialty Court

Senate Bill 28 – Addressing Texas’ Future Water Needs

Senate Bill 29 – Banning Local COVID-19 Mandates

Senate Bill 30 – Supplemental Budget

Patrick also clarified in his statement that, "just because a bill does not make the priority list does not mean it is not a priority for me or the Senate."