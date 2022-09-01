Louisiana officer wanted for sex crimes taken into custody in Texas

A Louisiana police officer wanted for sex crimes against a juvenile was taken into custody in Texas this week, authorities said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they had reason to believe Joseph Reid Copeland of the Denham Police Department was no longer in the area last week shortly after they opened a criminal investigation.

On Tuesday, Copeland was taken into custody in Irving and will be transported back, said the sheriff's office.

"‘While this is still an ongoing investigation, we can tell you that the Denham Springs Police Chief asked us to look into an incident that occurred around the 19th of August 2022," said the sheriff's office. "Through our investigation, warrants were issued for Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile & Malfeasance in Office for Joseph Reid Copeland."