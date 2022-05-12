La Vega ISD PE teacher not returning after 'traumatizing' gym class

A La Vega ISD teacher will not be returning after multiple parents say their children were sent to hospital following a 'traumatizing' gym class, the school district said on Thursday.

The school district said the incident occurred in a physical education class on Wednesday, May 11, and was possibly "due to heat-related conditions."

In a separate letter to a parent, La Vega Intermediate Principal Kristi Rizo confirmed that the PE class teacher will not be returning to La Vega ISD.

"Thank you for speaking to me yesterday about the incident in PE involving your child," said Rizo. "We spoke with every parent either in person or by telephone, and we tried to call families again this morning to check in again on your children."

Parents told 25 News that their students said the chaos began during P.E. class when a teacher subjected them to a "punishment" for talking.

"We are grateful that students had access to medical care and for the swift actions by our nursing staff and other employees," said the school district. "Our educators work every day to keep our students safe and learning, and the well-being of our students is our top priority."

The girls all claim they weren't able to change into gym clothes, many working out in sweatshirts. They also claim they were forced to do planks on scorching concrete and made to stare at the sun while lying down.

"We began an immediate investigation into what occurred, and we will be reviewing District policy and protocols to determine what we can do in the future," said La Vega ISD in a statement to 25 News.