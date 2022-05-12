Exclusive: Parents say La Vega ISD students sent to hospital after 'traumatizing' gym class

WACO, Texas — Multiple parents from La Vega ISD claim their fifth and sixth grade daughters were sent to the hospital during school on Wednesday after being pushed too far during P.E. class.

Several parents reached out to 25 News after hearing the students were transported from La Vega Intermediate School H.P. Miles Campus to Baylor Scott and White Hillcrest.

Parent Brandy Lopez spoke with 25 News and said she received a call from school officials around 1:40 p.m. on Wednesday, asking her to come to the school. She said her daughter, Annaleigha, along with at least four other girls, were suffering from heat exhaustion.

"She just laid there with her eyes glazed over. She wasn't blinking. She wasn't moving," Lopez said of when she saw her daughter once she arrived to the school.

Lopez said a number of the girls fainted. She a shared a visit summary from Baylor Scott and White that showed her daughter was diagnosed with heat exhaustion.

Her daughter, sixth grader Annaleigha Saldierna, and another student, fifth grader Juliann Leal, said that the chaos began during P.E. class, when a teacher subjected them to a "punishment" for talking.

"He made us do, like a lot of workouts, like, we were in the sun and it was really hot today," Leal said.

"A lot of girls were literally passing out, throwing up and more," Saldierna said.

The girls all claim they weren't able to change into gym clothes, many working out in sweatshirts. They also claim they were forced to do planks on scorching concrete and made to stare at the sun while lying down.

"She's not going back this week," Lopez said of her daughter. "And I plan on going to the administration office tomorrow, and when I leave I'm going to Bellmead police, and I'm going to see if they're willing to press charges."

Bellmead police confirm two units were called to the school today to assist with reports of students having trouble breathing.

25 News reached out repeatedly to district and school officials. As of Wednesday night, we have not heard back.

Parents said the school principal and district superintendent were present at the hospital.

The parents are calling for legal action against the teacher.

"I think that he needs to be fired and put in jail," said Sylvana Cardona, Leal's mother.

Lopez is also calling on the school to implement a new safety plan for students.

