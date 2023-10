TEXAS — Ken Paxton's attorney confirms to 25 News that the Texas attorney general's federal securities fraud trial has been pushed back to Oct. 30 in Houston.

As for the reason, he gave this statement: "The laws of physics. I am still in trial in Dallas-started a months long trial here 36 hours after the verdict in Paxton was returned," Dan Cogdell said.

25 News will provide updates and additional details regarding the trial as they become available.