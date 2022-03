An upcoming event at The Backyard Bar Stage and Grill is offering "a one-way ticket to the 90s."

The I Love The 90's concert will feature headliner Vanilla Ice and include special guests Coolio, Rob Base, Color Me Bad, and Young MC.

Tickets are being sold now for Friday, Sep. 16, for the venue located at 511 South 8th Street in Waco.

Doors open at 6 p.m and the event is set to start around 8:30 p.m.