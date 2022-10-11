Watch Now
HometownTexas

Actions

Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder

israel perez.jpg
Houston Police Department
31-year-old Israel Perez, wanted for murder of Baldemar Flores
israel perez.jpg
josie torre.jpg
Posted at 11:51 AM, Oct 11, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-11 12:51:01-04

HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said.

Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, Flores was found in unresponsive in the parking lot and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Torres was taken into custody on Aug. 16, 2021. by Houston police. Perez still has not been located, police said.

Perez is also wanted on other various charges, including aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, unrelated to the murder charge.

Those who are aware of the location of Israel Perez are urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019