Houston police search for man wanted for Feb. 2021 murder

HOUSTON — A man charged with murder is on the run with his whereabouts unknown, police said.

Israel Perez, 31, is charged with the murder of 31-year-old Baldemar Flores. Perez and 31-year-old Josie Torres are accused of killing Flores in the parking lot of a hotel located at 10801 East Freeway (East IH 10) service road on Feb. 5, 2021, shortly before 10 p.m.

When officers arrived at the scene, Flores was found in unresponsive in the parking lot and was declared dead at the scene by paramedics.

Torres was taken into custody on Aug. 16, 2021. by Houston police. Perez still has not been located, police said.

Perez is also wanted on other various charges, including aggravated robbery, felony evading arrest, and possession of a controlled substance, unrelated to the murder charge.

Those who are aware of the location of Israel Perez are urged to contact the Houston Police Department Homicide Division at (713) 308-3600. Anonymous reporting is available via Crime Stoppers at (713) 222-TIPS.