Houston area opens 1st permanent medical marijuana pickup location

Sue Ogrocki/AP
Marijuana plants are pictured at the Baker's marijuana nursery at Baker Medical Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, in Oklahoma City. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)
Posted at 1:04 PM, Jun 22, 2022
HOUSTON, Texas — Houston, Texas is home to the Rockets, the Galleria and now - the County's first permanent medical marijuana pickup.

As first reported by ABC 13, the Texas Original store opened this Tuesday just north of downtown Houston.

On Sept. 1, 2021, the state of Texas' Compassionate Use Program was expanded by lawmakers, effectively legalizing prescribed medical marijuana for people with qualifying conditions.

The new expansion now includes people diagnosed with PTSD, and cancer, in addition to already qualifying conditions such as autism and multiple sclerosis.

Texas Original plans on selling multiple THC and CBD products, including tinctures and gummies, to prescription-holding shoppers.

The store said they will offer "virtual consultations" to allow potential shoppers to obtain a prescription "in a few minutes."

As a company, they said their next stop... is gonna be Bastrop, located just 30 miles east of Austin.

The company said they have seen "roughly about 1,500 to 2000" new customers each month since last September.

