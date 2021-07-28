Watch
H-E-B takes top spot in J.D. Power pharmacy study among supermarkets

H-E-B
H-E-B Pharmacy
Posted at 11:34 AM, Jul 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-28 12:34:41-04

H-E-B Pharmacy was named best in customer satisfaction in the J.D Power 2021 U.S. Pharmacy Study.

The annual study measures customer service satisfaction among brick-and-mortar and mail-order pharmacies.

The rankings are based on responses from customers who filled a prescription three months prior to the survey.

Last year, H-E-B ranked fourth in the study.

According to the study, H-E-B Pharmacy also ranked highest in cost competitiveness, prescription ordering, and filling process.

“This award illustrates a true team effort of H-E-B Pharmacy Partners working together to achieve our Bold Promise of building the greatest retailing company,” said Craig Norman, R.Ph., H-E-B Senior Vice President, Pharmacy. “This recognition is a direct result of everyone’s hard work, leadership and dedication to the health and wellness of our customers.”

At the onset of the pandemic, H-E-B Pharmacy expanded services such as offering pre-pay for medications, free prescription delivery, no-contact pick-up and delivery options and expanding the availability of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The full J.D. Power U.S. Pharmacy Study can be read online.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
