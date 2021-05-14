Gov. Greg Abbott discusses constitutional carry, 'heartbeat bill' in exclusive interview with 25 News

Protecting law enforcement, abortion, protests and the state's power grid failure.

25 News touched on it all in an exclusive interview with Governor Greg Abbott.

Bills are flying to the Governor's desk, so we pressed him on what he plans to sign, why and how it can impact Texans.

On Thursday, the state Senate passed the so-called "heartbeat" bill, which could ban abortions in Texas after six weeks of pregnancy and allow providers to be sued.

"We're addressing every issue in the entire state that will make lives better for everybody, including innocent, unborn children. What this bill seeks to do is once a heartbeat is detected in a mother's womb, at that time it would be inappropriate to take the life of that baby. Texas has taken a position that innocent life is so important."

Next, 25 News touched on the Damon Allen Act, named for the Central Texas DPS Trooper killed in the line of duty four years ago.

The man who pulled the trigger was out on bond for another violent crime something the Governor says this new bill could change if it gets to his desk.

"Every law enforcement officer and every Texan needs to be safe from having these dangerous criminals out on the streets. This is going to achieve that goal by denying bail."

The Governor recently said he'll sign constitutional carry which would allow Texans to carry a handgun in public without getting a license or training, as is required now with an LTC.

"Go back to when we passed open carry and then campus carry. There were so many concerns raised about an outbreak of shootings like at the ok corral, and it did not happen."

Niyah asked about ERCOT following that devastating February storm and power grid failure.

"Can you assure us we have enough power to avoid another power grid catastrophe?"

"I want all of your viewers to know that both during the summer and next winter, the power grid is safe and secure, better than ever before. We already now have more power available than we've ever had before. Then, add in all these laws we're passing. One ensures accountability at ERCOT, which manages the electrical grid two it works to ensure the winterization, both summer and winter, in our power grid."