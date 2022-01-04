Gov. Abbott suing over 'unconstitutional' vaccine mandate for Texas National Guard

AUSTIN, Texas — Gov. Greg Abbott is suing the Biden Administration on claims that its vaccine mandate is "unconstitutional" for the Texas National Guard.

"Do not punish any guardsman for choosing not to receive a COVID-19 vaccine," said Abbott in a letter addressed to Major General Tracy R. Norris.

Abbott claims that President Biden's vaccine mandate is violating the U.S. Constitution’s Second Militia Clause, alongside undermining his commander-in-chief power.

"Win or lose, President Biden must be held accountable for his unconscionable willingness to hollow out the Texas National Guard," said Abbott.

Abbott publicly announced getting vaccinated against COVID-19 back in December.

