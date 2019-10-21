Gov. Abbott issues disaster declaration for multiple counties after severe storms in Texas

AUSTIN, TX — Governor Abbott issued a disaster declaration for 16 Texas counties on Monday following severe weather in Texas.

The governor vows to provide any and all state resources to local officials. The declaration ensures the waiving of certain regulations, so that utilities companies can get power restored as quicky as possible.

A tornado struck Dallas Sunday night, leaving 100,000 without power in the area. Thousands of Central Texans also lost power due to the storms Sunday night.

“By issuing this declaration, Texas is providing local officials with the resources they need to quickly respond and recover from this storm,” said Governor Abbott. “My heart goes out to the Texans impacted by this severe weather, and the people of Texas can rest assured that the state will do everything it can to assist those affected by these horrific storms.”

Counties included in the declaration: Cass, Cameron, Collin, Dallas, Ellis, Erath, Hunt, Kaufman, Lamar, Panola, Rains, Rockwall, Rusk, Tarrant, Van Zandt and Wood.

