George Strait performing in Fort Worth this November

FORT WORTH, Texas — Clear your calendars Texans, because a state holiday is coming up... that's right, a George Strait concert!

The special concert event is set for Friday, Nov. 18 and Saturday, Nov. 19 over at the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth.

Fellow country singer Tenille Townes will also be featured in the line-up.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public on May 13 at 10 a.m.

Recently, the country music legend performed at the grand opening event for the new Moody center in Austin, Texas.