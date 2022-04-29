'King of Country Music' hosts grand opening celebration

AUSTIN, Texas — This coming weekend 'The King of Country Music' will be coming to Texas to perform at the Moody Center in Austin.

Due to "incredible demand" according to the Moody Center, George Strait is hosting a second day of the grand opening celebration with special guests Willie Nelson & Family, and Randy Rogers Band.

"Strait from Moody Center" has tickets available for shows on Friday and Saturday.

The celebration is presented by Bud Light and is offering various VIP packages outside of regular tickets.

Parking is available starting at 6 p.m. and doors open at 6:30 p.m. Doors open at 7:30 p.m.

The Moody Center will follow all rules and guidelines consistent with the local laws, venue policies, and advice from public health officials regarding COVID-19.

If you miss Friday's and Saturday's performances, George Strait returns to Texas in Fort Worth, performing at the Dickies Arena in November.