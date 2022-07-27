The driver in a traffic stop that led to nine people being rescued in a Valley Mills human trafficking bust was released on a $500 bond, according to Clifton police.

The suspect, 28-year-old Sergio Lopez, was only charged with a Class C misdemeanor of driving while license invalid, "which dictated that he be released on a $500 bond."

Police said at the time of the arrest that the suspect was out on bond for an aggravated assault charge out of Houston. He was wearing an ankle monitor.

"In order to separate the potential victims from the driver, officers arrested the driver for the only sure-fire offense they had which was driving without a license," said Clifton police. "The investigation is not over and should additional information become available a warrant will be issued for the driver."

Clifton police said they assisted with the car full of nine individuals who were crammed inside, one turned out to be a missing person out of Los Angeles.

The case is still under investigation by the Valley Mills Police Department.

"At the time of the traffic stop there was not enough evidence present in order to charge the driver with Human trafficking or smuggling," said Clifton police. "All officers on scene were very sure that at least one of those offenses were taking place."