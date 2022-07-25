9 people rescued in Valley Mills human trafficking bust

VALLEY MILLS, Texas — Nine people are now safe following a human trafficking bust in Valley Mills over the weekend.

Valley Mills police say it all started with a routine traffic stop just after 10 p.m. Saturday.

An officer pulled a driver over on Avenue C near Highway 6.

When he approached the vehicle, a 2009 Honda Pilot, he saw a driver and nine passengers crammed inside.

Clifton Police, the Bosque County Sheriff's Office and DPS all responded.

The trooper, who spoke Spanish, told the officer she believed the nine passengers were human trafficking victims. It turned out one of them was a missing person out of Los Angeles.

After arresting the driver, police took the victims to the Valley Mills Police Department. Eight of the victims were later provided transportation by ICE so they could receive help.

Police say, at the time of the arrest, the suspect was out on bond on an Aggravated Assault charge out of Houston. He was wearing an ankle monitor.

The investigation is ongoing.