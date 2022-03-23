Driver crashes into natural gas pipeline in Dallas; 1 hospitalized

MANSFIELD, Texas — A natural gas line rupture this morning in Dallas resulted in evacuations, road closures and a person injured, said fire officials.

Around 1 a.m., a vehicle ran into a natural gas pipeline, resulting in a major fire, according to the Mansfield Fire Department.

Highway 287 was shut down in all directions and all residents within a one-mile radius were evacuated.

One person was transported to a local hospital with major injuries.

At 3:35 a.m., the gas was shut down.

Around 4 a.m. the fire was extinguished and all evacuated residents were allowed to return home, said fire officials.

The impacted highway has since reopened.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.