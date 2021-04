Texas Department of Public Safety Troopers seized 467 pounds of marijuana near the Rio Grand River Saturday.

On April 17, Troopers responded to an area near the Rio Grande River in Starr County involving an SUV suspected of smuggling narcotics.

Troopers attempted to stop a white Ford SUV in which the driver absconded leaving behind bundles of marijuana, according to DPS.

Troopers seized a total of 467 lbs. of marijuana.