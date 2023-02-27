Disagreement over hiking trails cements Fairfield Lake Park's permanent closure

FAIRFIELD, Texas — Editor's Note: The videos above are to other published, yet, related stories.

As Fairfield Lake Park prepares to permanently close, texts obtained by the Dallas Morning News show it could have been saved.

However, the offer was ultimately passed up by state officials due to a catch... they would have to close the hiking trails.

The 1,800-acre park overlooking a 2,400-acre lake is now set to close on Tuesday, February 28.

The state park had been open to the public since 1976.

It will now be owned by a private developer, Todd Interests, which plans to build a private golf course and gated community, with homes already being valued in the multimillions

According to the text messages, Shawn Todd, the founder of Todd Interests, offered the property again to the state for $60 million.

But there was a catch, Todd wanted to keep the northern peninsula private, alongside keeping the water rights and regulating boating.

Texas Parks and Wildlife Commissioner Arch "Beaver" Aplin said the resulting closure of the park's hiking trails became the deal-breaker for the state, as first reported by the Dallas Morning News.

Aplin said Todd - citing "altruism" - declined the state's revised offer that would still pay $60 million for the parkland, but for the entire park.

The Dallas Morning News reports these texts were received and exchanged around February 2.

A Republican representative has since filed a bill to take the parkland from its private owner via eminent domain, as first published by the Dallas Morning News.

Should it pass, however, the state would still be required to pay for the parkland.