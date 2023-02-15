Fairfield Lake State Park set to close for good

AUSTIN, Texas — Fairfield Lake State Park in Freestone County is set to permanently close at month's end.

The Texas Parks & Wildlife Department was notified by Vistra, the owner of the site, that the land lease for the park was terminated due to a proposed sale of the property, TPWD said in a news release.

Beginning on Tuesday, Feb. 28, "visitors will no longer have access to Fairfield Lake State Park," and "during this time, park staff will remove equipment and relocate staff members."

The park closing also means "removal of access to the two public boat ramps and a fishing pier on Fairfield Lake, a popular bass fishery."

Texas State Parks has 120 days to vacate the park before it is turned over to the new owner, Todd Interests.

A slew of state officials expressed their thoughts, most disappointed in the decision to sell the land.

“Losing Fairfield Lake State Park would represent a significant step backward in our efforts to expand outdoor recreational opportunities for Texas’ booming population,” said Arch “Beaver” Aplin III, chairman, Texas Parks & Wildlife Commission.

“This loss is especially unfathomable at a time when we are celebrating 100 years of state parks, yet absent any cooperation or interest in working with us from the developer, we have no other options. Rest assured commissioners remain committed to working with Todd Interests to maintain this important public asset and grow outdoor recreation in Texas.”

"I am extremely disheartened that Fairfield Lake State Park can no longer provide the outdoor fun and memories it has created for families in the local community and across Texas for nearly 50 years,” said Rodney Franklin, director of Texas State Parks.

Even the Freestone County Sheriff's Office came out publicly against the park closing, sharing a petition from late January on its Facebook page.

The new owner of the land does not intend to use the property as a state park, but Texas Parks & Wildlife "will continue to work to buy and potentially expand the park."