Dairy Queen goes 'cheesy' with new limited-time items

BEDFORD, Texas — Dairy Queen is debuting two new "cheesy" offerings starting April 25 till June 12, while supplies last.

The all-new Cheesy Dude® sandwich will feature two slices of "not-too-spicy, not-too-mild, just-right Pepper Jack cheese," alongside being literally infused with even more Pepper Jack cheese.

"This new Cheesy Dude is unlike anything else – a hearty offering sure to tantalize Texas taste buds," DQ said in a press release.

Making its official comeback, the Cheesy Steak Finger Country Basket® will also be infused with creamy Pepper Jack and served with crispy fries, Texas toast and ranch dressing.

Both menu items are now available at participating DQ restaurants in Texas.

Dairy Queen is currently celebrating its 75th anniversary in Texas.