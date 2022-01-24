Dairy Queen asking for fan stories to celebrate its 75th anniversary

BEDFORD, Texas — Dairy Queen is celebrating its 75th anniversary in Texas and needs your help!

Reflecting back on decades in the Lone Star State, DQ wants to know what your favorite story is involving the "Texas Stop Sign,"

“DQ restaurants in Texas have been part of the fabric of the Lone Star State’s communities for 75 amazing years,” Lou Romanus, CEO of the Texas Dairy Queen Operator’s Council said.

“Almost everyone I meet tells me about a particular memory they experienced at their favorite DQ restaurant in Texas. The anniversary of the DQ brand in Texas is a wonderful opportunity to share these stories with fans across Texas.”

To submit your story, visit here.