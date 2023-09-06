Contraband, homicide incidents spark systemwide lockdown of Texas prisons, Texas DCJ

TEXAS — A rise in dangerous contraband and drug-related inmate homicides has sparked a statewide lockdown of all correctional facilities as the Texas Department of Criminal Justice conducts comprehensive searches, the agency said.

The amount of illegal narcotics entering the system has "substantially increased" over the last five years, according to the TDCJ.

The rise in contraband is directly impacting the safety of staff and inmates, the agency said.

The department said inmate-on-inmate homicides have increased in 2023 with the belief that the majority of incidents are related to an illegal drug rise within the system.

The TDCJ issued an immediate lockdown of all correctional facilities in the state to conduct comprehensive searches.

The agency said each facility will begin limiting the movement of inmates and their outside contacts, in addition to intensified searches of inmates, staff and all persons entering a facility.

Specialized search teams and K9 units will also be involved in the search process.

According to the agency, during the traditional mailing system, the last few years saw a significant increase in paper soaked in narcotics, specifically K2 and methamphetamine. The rollout of a digital mail program this year was a response by the agency to reduce the spread of dangerous contraband.

The agency said that starting Sept. 6, all inmate mail needs to be addressed and sent to their Digital Mail Center.

Visitation has been canceled until further notice as searches are underway, the agency said. Phone systems and tablets will still be accessible by inmates.

Normal operations will continue once the TDCJ completes their comprehensive searches.