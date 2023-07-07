TDCJ moves to digital mail to reduce dangerous contraband

TEXAS — The Texas Department of Criminal Justice is rolling out a digital mail platform in an effort to reduce dangerous contraband in their facilities.

According to the TDCJ, the platform will first launch on July 17, 2023 with more parts coming in phases.

At launch, implementation will begin at these facilities: Polunsky, Coffield, Powledge, Plane, Garza West, Allred, Clements, Halbert, Robertson, and East Texas ISF units. More sites will follow in the coming weeks.

The platform will utilize a digital mail processing center for incoming inmate mail.

There it will be sorted, scanned and uploaded to an inmate's secure tablet.

The TDCJ provided this address for all U.S. mail for inmates at their rollout facilities:

Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Inmate's Full First and Last Name + TDCJ Number + Unit Name

PO Box 660400

Dallas, TX 75266-0400

Inmates that do not have a tablet will receive their mail in black and white printouts. All legal mail, media mail, books, magazines, packages, and other subscriptions will still be sent to the inmate's unit.

The TDCJ said that while no single effort can fully stop the move of dangerous contraband, this platform is a step in the right direction to improve the health and safety of their facilities.

The process for outbound mail has not changed.

For more information, visit the TDCJ website.